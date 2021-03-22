Sony is now offering some free PlayStation Store credit with the purchase of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. While even with the bonus $15 credit our ongoing PlayStation Plus deal is is a better value overall, the PlayStation Now offer is quite notable. Regularly $60, you can now score a year for $59.99 with a free $15 PS Store credit attached direct from Sony. This is currently the best value we can find and a great way to give the service a go for a year. Head below for more details.

FREE PlayStation Store credit + more:

Along with the free PlayStation Store credit, PlayStation Now includes “over 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles from a wide range of genres.” There are also about “300 PS4 games to download to your PS4 console.” Just makes sure you allow up to “20 days for delivery of PS Store credit” to your account for PSN.

And again, while you will find this same promotion available on PlayStation Plus, you can still score a year for under $30 right here, which is a far better value than the Sony promotion.

Be sure to dive into our Xbox Game Pass vs. PlayStation Plus comparison piece then head over to today’s roundup for all of the best deals including the new Amazon buy two get one FREE game sale. Here’s details on the next-generation of PlayStation VR as well as the debut of the new ‘orb’ controllers.

More details on PlayStation Now:

PS Now is the only place you can play PlayStation exclusives like Bloodborne or the Uncharted series on Windows PC, alongside hundreds of other games ready to stream on demand. Join PS Now to dive straight into blockbuster hits, PlayStation exclusives, quirky indies and family-friendly adventures from an on-demand library that’s updated every month, bringing you a fresh batch of games to enjoy.

