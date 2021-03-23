Stock up on Snuggle Fabric Softener at Amazon: 180-loads for $11 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is now offering two containers of Snuggle SuperCare Liquid Fabric Softener (Sea Breeze) for $10.94 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Simply add a quantity of two to your cart from this listing page and an additional $5 will get taken off at checkout. Regularly $16 to $20 for two containers, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and a perfect chance to stock up. Snuggle fabric softener is designed to stop “colors from fading, protect against wear and tear, and help clothes hold shape.” This mixture is safe for both regular and HE-rated washing machines and you’re looking at a total of about 180 loads for under $11 here today. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 customers on Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. Additional details below.

A great add-on for Snuggle Fabric Softener is the brand’s Super Fresh Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets. You can score a 105-pack for under $4 Prime shipped right now. It is the “first-ever fabric conditioner and dryer sheet regimen designed to help eliminate tough odor and keep your favorites fresh.” Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking some great deals on Gain laundry detergent if that is more your speed. You can still score 96-loads for just over $11 Prime shipped and all of the details on that offer are right here.

Then go hit up our fashion deal hub for a 2021 wardrobe refresh. On top of this ongoing Lululemon sale, we are also tracking some great deals in the L.L. Bean Spring Event, up to 60% off new spring styles from Under Armour, and a big-time Levi’s Flash Sale with over 800 items from just $15.

More on the Snuggle SuperCare Liquid Fabric Softener:

Snuggle SuperCare Liquid Fabric Softener protects colors from fading, protects against wear and tear and helps clothes hold shape.

All the Snuggly softness and long-lasting freshness you love from Snuggle

Protect the clothes you love to fade protection and wear & tear protection

Snuggle SuperCare Liquid Fabric Softener is safe for both high efficiency (HE) and regular washing machines

