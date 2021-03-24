Baby Yoda 6-qt. Instant Pot now less than standard models at $60 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Baby Yoda-themed Star Wars Little Bounty Instant Pot Multi-Cooker for $59.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid $40 price drop and a match for the Amazon all-time low. This is essentially the same as the currently $70 Instant Pot Duo standard edition, just with an adorable Baby Yoda pattern and sleek black colorway. It features 13 smart programs for easy one-pot meal solutions including soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, sauté/simmer, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook. It also has a stainless steel inner pot, an included steaming rack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Additional details below.

As of right now, today’s Baby Yoda edition is actually among the most affordable 6-quart multi-cookers out there, Instant Pot or otherwise. You could score a smaller 3-quart model for slightly less, or just opt for a basic slow cooker at a much more affordable rate for those one-pot dinners. This Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker comes in at $35 shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Baby Yoda Star Wars Instant Pot:

Features 13 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

