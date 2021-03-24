Jessica Alba’s popular organic brand Honest Baby just launched adorable clothing for your little ones. Inside this line, you will find great basics with tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, dresses, sleepers, and even bath towels. They also just debuted their spring collection with bright, fun colors to update your child’s wardrobe. The line also has an array of parent and baby-friendly details like easy zippers, snaps, and more. Best of all, you can also find this clothing line at Amazon with Prime shipping. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Honest’s new clothing line.

“This concept has been a dream of mine since I founded Honest 8 years ago, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see it come to life,” Alba said. “Crafted from super soft, sustainably sourced, and 100% organic cotton certified by GOTS, the line has everything you would want for your babe’s delicate skin and for a safe night’s sleep. Can’t wait to see all your little loved ones rockin’ Honest Baby!”

Honest Baby Clothing Favorites

One of our favorite options for boys is the Honest Baby 2-Piece Organic Cotton Footed Pajama Sleep and Play Set for $25. These sleepers have a full zipper for easy changes and have a roomy fit for added comfort. This is a great style for a gift as well, and you can choose from several great print options.

Another favorite style we’re loving is the 10-Pack Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Bodysuits. This set comes in an array of beautiful color options, and this is a great style to be layered. These bodysuits also have great features, such as a raw edge jersey binding that helps to keep the bulk out of the fabric. It also has a tag-less design, so it’s gentle on the baby’s skin. This style is priced at $40 and already rated 4.8/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, an essential you will love is the Honest Baby 4-Pack of Pants for $24.95. These pants will easily become a staple in your wardrobe, and the material is also infused with stretch for added comfort. They’re also gender-neutral and would pair perfectly with the bodysuits mentioned above. Plus, over 50% of reviewers left a 5-star rating.

You will also want to check out the new GAP “For Good” Line that features eco-friendly products for the entire family and prices from just $10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

