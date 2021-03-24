FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Supreme’s new spring and summer collection features film cameras, NERF blasters, more

Supreme is now detailing its upcoming collection of spring and summer releases headlined by a batch of unique collaborations, including everything from NERF blasters and jet skis to film cameras and more. Everything, of course, comes decked out in the brand’s signature red and white color scheme. Head below for a closer look at some of our favorites from the upcoming Supreme spring and summer 2021 collection and all of the other details.

Supreme details spring and summer 2021 collection

Supreme is no stranger to releasing unique and even just utterly bizarre products covered in the brand’s iconic motifs, and the latest catalog is delivering even more. While there’s nothing quite as wild as custom Oreo cookies, the streetwear company is slapping its logo and trademark stylings on plenty of other unique pieces of decor, accessories, and more ahead of spring and summer.

Amongst all of the upcoming arrivals decked out in Supreme branding, the Yashica MF-1 35mm film camera is easily one of its most eye-catching drops. After getting into the instant film business with a release last year, streetwear fans will soon be able to bring much of the same red and white stylings to their photography kit.

You’ll also find a selection of other notable collaborations with brands like Hasbro, Sea-Doo, Rawling, and more. Delivering everything from custom NERF blasters to jet skis and even wooden baseball bats, this spring and summer collection is one of the most unique batches of drops yet from Supreme. That’s alongside some neat new everyday carry gear, including Zippo lighters, Leatherman Multitools, and Zoku water bottles.

Supreme’s latest drops start tomorrow

While you can peruse the entire collection of this year’s spring and summer collection from Supreme right here, you’ll have to wait to actually lock in any orders. If you’re unfamiliar with how Supreme does things, each week, a selection of its upcoming gear will go up for sale. Tomorrow, March 25, is one of the first rounds of drops, with the Supreme 35mm film camera going up for sale at 11 a.m. EST at retailers for $68.

As far as pricing on its future releases goes, you’ll have to wait until closer to the actual launch dates to find out. It’s also worth noting that if there’s something you’re eyeing from the collection, Supreme gear goes out of stock very quickly, so it’s best to set a reminder to be ready ahead of the weekly drops.

