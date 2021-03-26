It Takes Two is the latest game from EA and Hazelight Studios featuring a unique co-op only experience. That’s right, you’ll only be able to play this game with a friend. While not all of your friends will be jumping to pick up the title, there’s a unique feature that allows them to join your game for free. So, what type of gameplay can you expect from It Takes Two? Let’s find out.

It Takes Two delivers a unique co-op only experience

While most games offer both single-play and multiplayer experiences, It Takes Two decided to launch a co-op-only game that requires you to have friends to play. With the ability to play either local multiplayer or online with a friend, you’ll take a journey as Cody and May, a “clashing couple” that’s learning to work together and overcome their differences as they escape the “fantastical world” that they’re in.

“We’ve got a real game-changer here and the co-op genre is going to have no idea what hit them,” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “There will be times the game will have you laughing, other times when it will pull at your heart strings and even moments where your pulse is racing because the gameplay is just that frantic. It’s all there, and we can’t wait to hear what fans have to say about it.”

You’ll play to “untangle” the complicated web that Cody and May are trapped in thanks to a magic spell that turned them into dolls. During your adventures, you’ll encounter crazy and ridiculous challenges around every corner. It packs an unpredictable nature on each level that brings you through a “uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience” that tells a “universal story of relationships.” Will you be able to help Cody and May overcome their differences?

Send friends a FREE Friends Pass so they can join your game instantly

Given the unique nature of the game, you’ll need a friend to play. Because of this, the team behind It Takes Two decided to build a sytem called “Friends Pass” which allows couch-based gamers to jump in completely free, though online co-op will require PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold in order to play.

This means that only one of you will need to own the actual game, further expanding who in your friends’ circle you can play with. Seeing developers create unique ways to bring people together in a time where we’re trying to keep our distance is great.

Pricing and availability

You can pick up the It Takes Two on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Origin, or Steam for $39.99. However, don’t forget that we’re tracking the game for $31.50 on pre-order at CDKeys right now if you play on Origin.

