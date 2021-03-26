Bring classic iPod stylings to your AirPods with elago’s AW6 case from $8 (Save 33%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $8.99 in white. The black model is down to $7.99, as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12 on either style, today’s offer amounts to upwards of 33% in savings, beats previous mentions by $1, and marks the best prices we’ve seen to date. elago’s AW6 aims to bring the classic iPod design to your everyday carry in the form of a protective case for your AirPods. Compatible with both iterations of Apple’s standard earbuds, there’s an LED indicator cutout for models equipped with Qi charging capabilities. Also included with the case is a carabiner, allowing you to conveniently clip your AirPods to a backpack and more for quick access. Over 765 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those who can live without the classic Apple stylings can add similar protection into the mix with elago’s Duo Silicone AirPods Case for $6 at Amazon. Available in a variety of two-tone colors, you’ll find a soft silicone exterior to fend off scratches and the like similarly to the lead deal, but without the retro Nintendo-inspired design. Not to mention, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers here, as well.

Those rocking Apple’s latest iPhone 12 can also score the very first discount on elago’s new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $21. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide, including this notable promotion at Verizon that’s taking 30% off or more on all of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases.

elago AW6 AirPods Case features:

Put the case on and enjoy the nostalgic feeling of using an older music player. The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods case from scratches and external impacts. The LED indicator section is thinner, allowing the front LED to be visible. Compatible with Apple AirPods 2 and 1 (Wired & Wireless Charging Case). No hinge point at the back and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

