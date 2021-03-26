FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring classic iPod stylings to your AirPods with elago’s AW6 case from $8 (Save 33%)

-
Amazonelago
Save 33% From $8

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $8.99 in white. The black model is down to $7.99, as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12 on either style, today’s offer amounts to upwards of 33% in savings, beats previous mentions by $1, and marks the best prices we’ve seen to date. elago’s AW6 aims to bring the classic iPod design to your everyday carry in the form of a protective case for your AirPods. Compatible with both iterations of Apple’s standard earbuds, there’s an LED indicator cutout for models equipped with Qi charging capabilities. Also included with the case is a carabiner, allowing you to conveniently clip your AirPods to a backpack and more for quick access. Over 765 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those who can live without the classic Apple stylings can add similar protection into the mix with elago’s Duo Silicone AirPods Case for $6 at Amazon. Available in a variety of two-tone colors, you’ll find a soft silicone exterior to fend off scratches and the like similarly to the lead deal, but without the retro Nintendo-inspired design. Not to mention, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers here, as well.

Those rocking Apple’s latest iPhone 12 can also score the very first discount on elago’s new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $21. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide, including this notable promotion at Verizon that’s taking 30% off or more on all of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases.

elago AW6 AirPods Case features:

Put the case on and enjoy the nostalgic feeling of using an older music player. The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods case from scratches and external impacts. The LED indicator section is thinner, allowing the front LED to be visible. Compatible with Apple AirPods 2 and 1 (Wired & Wireless Charging Case). No hinge point at the back and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band ...
Smart 4K TV deals from $240: Insignia Fire TV, Sony 75-...
Osmo STEAM learning sets for iPad and Fire tablets now ...
Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch comes in va...
Amazon’s Fire HD 10 64GB falls to new all-time lo...
Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three devi...
Take to the skies and capture everything with this high...
Amazon Moen bathroom/kitchen fixture sale from $7: Magn...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band for $13 (Save 35%)

$13 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Smart 4K TV deals from $240: Insignia Fire TV, Sony 75-inch Android, much more

From $240 Learn More
30% off

Osmo STEAM learning sets for iPad and Fire tablets now up to 30% off from $21

From $21 Learn More
Reg. $295

Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch comes in various styles for $199 (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More
Save 43%

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 64GB falls to new all-time low at $108 following 43% discount

$108 Learn More
50% off

Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three device Bluetooth keyboard at just $15

$15 Learn More
40% off

Take to the skies and capture everything with this highly-rated 1080p drone at $54 (40% off)

$54 Learn More
$350 off

Dell’s GTX 1650 Super desktop sports a 6-core i5 + much more for your gaming setup at $350 off

$550 Learn More