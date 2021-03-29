FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook sees $200 discount to all-time low of $329

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook 64GB for $329 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Usually fetching $529, today’s offer takes $150 off the going rate while also beating our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low. This ASUS Chromebook comes outfitted with a 1080p touchscreen display that pairs with a 360-degree hinge and metal chassis. Plus, the 10-hour battery life here means you won’t have to worry about plugging in throughout the day, although there are a pair of USB-C ports for connecting to various accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 355 customers. Head below for more.

Then once your new Chromebook has been secured, i’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. At the all-time low noted above, spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new machine protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

Over in our Chromebook guide, you’ll also find plenty of other ways to score a note-taking or web-browsing machine without spending full price. You can still save up to $150 on Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190, not to mention the ongoing price cut on HP’s $200 Chromebook 14.

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

ASUS C433TA Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Work and play all day with this ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook. An Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM let you manage multiple open tabs and programs at once. This ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook has 64GB of eMMC memory, providing ample storage space, and a Full HD touchscreen that offers the flexibility of a tablet.

