New all-time lows on PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories from $15

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Pokemon Pikachu Lightning Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is a 16% price drop, the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. A perfect addition to your Switch or Pokemon collections, this one is adorned with vibrant black and yellow lighting decals alongside a rendering of Pikachu with colorful accents throughout. A great way to bring a Nintendo Pro controller-worth of buttons to your Switch library at a fraction of the price, this officially licensed controller carries a 2-year warranty and a 10-foot detachable USB cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch accessory deals below from $15.

Just keep in mind, if you’re not in love with the Pikachu design above, you’ll find the same controller in white for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon along with some additional options below for even less.

More Switch controllers and accessories on sale:

Be sure to check out PowerA’s new FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles as well as the latest Hori Split Pad Pro and the new 8Bitdo multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller as well. Here are all of today’s best Switch game deals (including Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury) and Nintendo’s eShop indie game sale from $3.

We also still have some great deals live on PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller and its mobile-ready MOGA XP5-A Controller too.

More on the PowerA Pikachu Lighting Switch Controller:

Ergonomic design with standard button layout and Pikachu Lightning design

Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming buttons

Detachable 10ft (3M) USB cable

No batteries required

Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.Com/support

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!