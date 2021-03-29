FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New all-time lows on PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories from $15

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
25% off From $15

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Pokemon Pikachu Lightning Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is a 16% price drop, the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. A perfect addition to your Switch or Pokemon collections, this one is adorned with vibrant black and yellow lighting decals alongside a rendering of Pikachu with colorful accents throughout. A great way to bring a Nintendo Pro controller-worth of buttons to your Switch library at a fraction of the price, this officially licensed controller carries a 2-year warranty and a 10-foot detachable USB cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch accessory deals below from $15

Just keep in mind, if you’re not in love with the Pikachu design above, you’ll find the same controller in white for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon along with some additional options below for even less. 

More Switch controllers and accessories on sale:

Be sure to check out PowerA’s new FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles as well as the latest Hori Split Pad Pro and the new 8Bitdo multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller as well. Here are all of today’s best Switch game deals (including Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury) and Nintendo’s eShop indie game sale from $3. 

We also still have some great deals live on PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller and its mobile-ready MOGA XP5-A Controller too.  

More on the PowerA Pikachu Lighting Switch Controller:

  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout and Pikachu Lightning design
  • Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming buttons
  • Detachable 10ft (3M) USB cable
  • No batteries required
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.Com/support

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, Bridge Constr...
iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor ...
Refresh your battlestation with up to 45% off Razer gam...
Don’t overlook this 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case a...
TP-Link 802.11ac mesh routers, Gigabit switches, and mo...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling Bluetooth 5.0 stereo amp...
Load up on Amazon’s K-cup pods while 100-packs ar...
This solar-powered flashlight can also be hand cranked:...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, Bridge Constructor Portal, PDF Editor, and more

FREE+ Learn More
$670 off

Dell’s 8-core i7 + RTX 2060 Super XPS Desktop falls to $990 shipped (Save $670)

$990 Learn More
35% off

iClever’s retro-themed Smart Air Quality Monitor strikes new low of $38.50 (Reg. $60)

$38.50 Learn More
45% off

Refresh your battlestation with up to 45% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot drops RIDGID 18V brushless 4-tool combo kit with lifetime warranty to $299, more

40% off Learn More
50% off

Sperry Outlet Flash Sale offers up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, sandals, more + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
23% off

Don’t overlook this 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case at under $7 Prime shipped

Under $7 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini with 512GB of storage returns to Amazon low at $99 off

$99 off Learn More