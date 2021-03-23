PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller with back paddles hits Amazon low at $62.50

Just after seeing the Nintendo Switch version go up for pre-order, Amazon is now offering the PowerA Fusion Pro Controller for Xbox down at $62.31 shipped. Regularly $79, today’s deal is 22% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and one of the best prices we have tracked. This model is compatible with Xbox One and Series X/S. Dual rumble motors, mappable controls, a customizable and detachable rear paddle control unit, and a 3.5mm audio jack highlight the feature list. But you can get a much more in-depth breakdown in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. Additional details below.

While you won’t get the Elite-style customization options and back paddles, the latest model Microsoft Xbox Core Controller is starting from $55 shipped on Amazon right now. But you can save even more with a PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller at $40 as well.

While we are taking Xbox, be sure to check out our coverage of the Microsoft + Bethesda merger, the March Xbox Game Pass updates, and Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app. We also have details on the Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost and the all-new Xbox Wireless Headset right here. Then go dive into all of today’s best game deals and this roundup of our favorite next-gen Xbox skins to give your Series X or S the flair it deserves.

More on the PowerA Fusion Pro Controller for Xbox:

Mappable Pro Pack – Map buttons to the rear paddles on-the-fly without letting go of the thumb sticks

Custom protective case – Fits controller, cable, and accessories

3.5 millimeter audio jack – Get crystal-clear game audio when paired with any wired headphones

Dual rumble motors – Immerse yourself in the game world with responsive rumble feedback

Officially licensed by Xbox with 2-year limited warranty

