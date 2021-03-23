FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller with back paddles hits Amazon low at $62.50

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $80 $62.50

Just after seeing the Nintendo Switch version go up for pre-order, Amazon is now offering the PowerA Fusion Pro Controller for Xbox down at $62.31 shipped. Regularly $79, today’s deal is 22% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and one of the best prices we have tracked. This model is compatible with Xbox One and Series X/S. Dual rumble motors, mappable controls, a customizable and detachable rear paddle control unit, and a 3.5mm audio jack highlight the feature list. But you can get a much more in-depth breakdown in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. Additional details below. 

While you won’t get the Elite-style customization options and back paddles, the latest model Microsoft Xbox Core Controller is starting from $55 shipped on Amazon right now. But you can save even more with a PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller at $40 as well. 

While we are taking Xbox, be sure to check out our coverage of the Microsoft + Bethesda merger, the March Xbox Game Pass updates, and Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app. We also have details on the Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost and the all-new Xbox Wireless Headset right here. Then go dive into all of today’s best game deals and this roundup of our favorite next-gen Xbox skins to give your Series X or S the flair it deserves. 

More on the PowerA Fusion Pro Controller for Xbox:

  • Mappable Pro Pack – Map buttons to the rear paddles on-the-fly without letting go of the thumb sticks
  • Custom protective case – Fits controller, cable, and accessories
  • 3.5 millimeter audio jack – Get crystal-clear game audio when paired with any wired headphones
  • Dual rumble motors – Immerse yourself in the game world with responsive rumble feedback
  • Officially licensed by Xbox with 2-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Ve...
Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-cours...
Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch ...
Save up to 28% on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers in a ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Star Traders Frontie...
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speed...
Blu-ray + 4K from $12: Star Trek Stardate Collection, N...
You don’t need MagSafe with Spigen’s Valent...
Show More Comments

Related

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Learn More
48% off

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

$2 each Learn More
Save now

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

$34 Learn More
50% off

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

$150 Learn More
$115 off

Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

$204.50 Learn More
Save $750

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

$650 Learn More

All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’

Order Now! Learn More
$100 off

Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

$199 Learn More