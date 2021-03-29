FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Controller is perfect for mobile gamers at $52.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon offers the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for $52.50 shipped. Down from its usual $70 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking the second-best price this year and coming within $2.50 of our previous mention. PowerA MOGA XP5-A is designed for letting you take advantage of Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud, as well as Stadia and other game streaming platforms from your Android smartphone and more. The controller itself pairs with a clamp to hold your handset in place and packs a built-in power bank for staying charged up through extended gameplay sessions. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For those who already have an Xbox controller in their setup, or want to pick one up on sale, scoring the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $14 is a great alternative to the lead deal. While you’re ditching the more convenient design of the Kishi gamepad, this clip will let you position a smartphone right above an Xbox Wireless Controller for an elevated gaming experience. 

Otherwise, be sure to check out PowerA’s new FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller which just went up for pre-order and arrives with custom back paddles. We’re also still tracking a notable price cut on the brand’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller at an Amazon low of $61 for those who would rather elevate their console gaming instead.

PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Controller features:

Replace awkward touchscreen controls with the precision and familiarity of a MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller across hundreds of mobile games like Minecraft and Fortnite. This versatile wireless controller also optimizes your PC gameplay on platforms like Steam or PlayStation Now with the ability to map two additional buttons on the fly to gain a competitive edge.

