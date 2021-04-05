Amazon’s 100W 4-Port Type-C/USB-A Wall Charger does it all for $43.50, more from $22

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 100W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger for $43.31 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and undercuts the previous low by $3. If you’ve been on the hunt for a versatile USB-C charger, Amazon is here to save the day. This offering not only has two Type-C ports (65 and 18 watts), but also a couple of USB-A outputs (17 watts). When all ports are in use you’ll garner 100 watts of total power. Like Apple’s MacBook chargers, the outlet prongs fold in to make this unit easier to pack in your bag. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Amazon Basics USB-C wall charger priced under $22.

We’ve also spotted the Amazon Basics 68W Two-Port GaN USB-C Wall Charger for $21.92 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Amazon-made adapter wields two USB-C ports that provide a combined 68 watts of power. It’s a great option for topping off a smartphone and MacBook at the same time, allowing you to take one less charger wherever you may be headed. Like the deal above, this unit is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The deals don’t stop there. Other discounts you may be interested in range from Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor at $196 to CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $190. You can keep the ball rolling with this white office chair for $61 alongside Amazon’s Portable Laptop Tripod at $34.50.

Amazon Basics 100W Wall Charger features:

Impressive power: 2 USB-C ports (60-watt and 18-watt) and 2 USB-A ports (17-watt); conveniently charge 2 USB-C enabled devices (including a laptop) and 2 smartphones at the same time

GaN technology: GaN components waste less power and produce less heat (compared to silicon), which translates to a more efficient charge

Compact size: small but powerful thanks to innovative GaN technology; design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability

