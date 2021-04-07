FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling Weider Pro Bench Kit bundles 80-lbs. of weights: $168.50 (Reg. $200+)

Reg. $200+ $168.50

Amazon is offering the Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench for $168.71 shipped. That’s $32+ off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since October. If you’d like to kick off or level up your at-home workout routine, this weight set is worth considering. Not only will you receive an adjustable bench, but also an 80-pound vinyl weight set. This allows you to start working out as soon as this delivery arrives on your doorstep. The kit nearly tops Amazon’s list of best sellers and has garnered a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 shoppers.

Forfeit an adjustable design and included weights to save big with Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at $63. It can uphold 600 pounds of weight and offers a compact design which makes it a solid choice when trying to free up space for other equipment. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

The deal above is far from the only workout-related offer we’ve spotted today. Yet another notable discount include Cubii’s Apple Health-ready Pro Under Desk Elliptical at $70 off. And for when your muscles get sore, today’s Amazon massager and percussion gun sale starts at $32. Oh, and don’t forget that you can work out your arms while playing an intense game with this 40-inch countertop foosball table at under $44.

Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench features:

  • Includes 80 pound Vinyl weight set
  • Flat, incline bench positions
  • Fixed upright, preacher curl
  • Leg developer vinyl seats, exercise chart

