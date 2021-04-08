Save up to $830 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs at new lows from $1,080

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Samsung’s 2020 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV lineup starting at $1,079.99 for the 55-inch model. Shipping is free or Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $1,498 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20, amounts to 28% in savings, and is a new all-time low. Samsung’s 55-inch Frame will deliver a unique home theater experience thanks to a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 4K HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Also includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured 55-inch model isn’t going to cut it, Woot also has two offerings available in the Samsung Frame TV lineup that are even larger. Right now, you’ll be able to score the 65-inch version for $1,399.99, which is down from its usual $1,898 price tag and beating our previous mention by $260. That’s alongside the even more home theater-worthy 75-inch model at $1,969.99. You’re saving $830 here and beating our previous mention by $70. These provide the same featured noted above, just with larger screen sizes.

Before you go check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide today, earlier this year we got a look at Samsung’s upcoming lineup of Frame TVs which you can get a closer look at right here if the refurbished models on sale today aren’t going to cut it. Otherwise, go check out LG’s gallery-style 77-inch 4K OLED TV at up to $2,500 off with a bundled Visa gift card.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

