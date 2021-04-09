FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RAYROW’s $40 USB-C hub brings Ethernet, 4K HDMI, dual SD, more to your MacBook

RAYROW (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 13-in-1 USB-C Hub for $40.19 shipped with the code CBW97HPZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s deal matches our last mention and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. It’s also a match for our last mention. This 13-in-1 USB-C hub is packed with just about every port you could need. You’ll find Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, VGA, three USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, dual SD, microSD, 3.5mm audio, and 87W USB-C charging passthrough available. These features ensure your brand-new MacBook has all of the missing ports that you need for various tasks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. The thing to keep in mind here is that there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here. However, it’s perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $4 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $40 on a hub.

For those who prefer a computer that comes with built-in ports, check out this deal we found on Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac. It boasts a Retina 5K display, four USB 3.0 ports, dual Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, and even SD on the back. This means you’ll be able to get through a workday without having to reach for any dongles or adapters. It’s on sale for $1,859, which saves you $140 from its normal going rate.

RAYROW 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

he combination of VGA and HDMI interfaces is to adapt to a variety of new and old interfaces, providing a very stable dual display output. The Max output resolution reaches 4K@30Hz via HDMI and 1080P@60Hz via VGA port. It can satisfy your work, study, play games, watch movies and other activities.

