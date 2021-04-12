Harman’s regularly $350 Google Assistant Citation 100 Wireless Speaker now $94 shipped

Your-best-store (99.5% positive feedback from over 140,000 customers) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Harman Kardon Citation 100 Wireless Speaker for $93.95 shipped. This one is regularly $350 direct from Harman Kardon and over at Best Buy with refurbished models selling in the $150 range at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $256 off the going rate, $6 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This one stands out from the pack with its attractive cone-like design and dirt repellent/flame retardant fabric-wrapped exterior. But it also houses built-in mics, Bluetooth connectivity, and Google Assistant, allowing you to bark orders for music playback, the weather, your schedule, and any of the other things Google’s virtual helper can handle. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

But if its just something simple to bump the tunes this spring/summer, you can save a fortune with the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker. One of the most highly-rated options in the price range, you can bring this one home for just $24 Prime shipped right now. It certainly doesn’t look as fancy and get as loud, nor does it house Google Assistant, but it will get the job done otherwise and for far less.

Be sure to dive into your hands-on review of “this summer’s most value-packed speaker,” the all-new Tribit StormBox Pro. Then head over to our Bluetooth speaker guide for even more deals including this mini Sony model for $38. And don’t forget about the new Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker colorways as well.

More on the Harman Kardon Citation 100 Wireless Speaker:

The Harman Kardon Citation 100 is a next generation compact smart speaker that fits in any space and fills your room with powerful sound. Easy to use, Citation 100 blends innovation in home audio with attention to detail in design, allowing for sophisticated looks and amazing sound with strong bass. Music lovers will love the room-filling sound and access to over 300 music services and high-definition streaming through Chromecast built-in. The Google Assistant brings convenient voice control to your Citation 100 for hands-free help around the home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!