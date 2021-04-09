FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: SUBURBIA City Building, Day by Day Organizer PRO, more

It’s time to cap the work week off with all of today’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. We have some great deals on Android mini projectors alongside this morning’s smartphone sale from $60 and everything else you’ll find right here, but for now it’s on to the apps. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles like SUBURBIA City Building Game, Table Top Racing, Day by Day Organizer PRO, A Street Cat’s Tale, Codex of Victory, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Alongside ongoing offers on TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked smartphone and the brand’s unlocked 10L handset, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by up to 50% off prepaid Samsung, LG, and Motorola phones from $60. That’s on top of this Galaxy Buds Pro promotion and the rest of today’s Samsung offers including Galaxy Fit2 and the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Check out this morning’s 4K Google TV offer as well as this deals on Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case, then dive into all of today’s smartphone accessory price drops and Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $13

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49, Just Dance 2021 $25, more

Ted Alspach’s city-building board game is now available for Android! The winner of the prestigious 2013 Mensa Select Mind Games award challenges you to manage a growing metropolis. Choose your strategy carefully as you compete against multiple computer personalities and your friends. Or take on the Single Player Campaign, and travel to real-life cities, each with unique goals.

