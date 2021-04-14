Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go IPX7 Portable Speaker $29 (20% off), more

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is currently offering its XSound Go Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $29.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $37, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price of 2021. This portable speaker will have you ready for poolside listening and more this spring and summer thanks to an IPX7 water-resistant design. Its dual 8W internal drivers are powered by 24-hour battery life to complete the package. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

With crystal highs, crisp mids and rich bass, XSound Go creates an immersive listening experience unlike any other. State of the art bass radiators and dual 8W power drivers deliver shocking sound without distortion even at maximum volume. Pool parties? Definitely. Lounging on the beach? Absolutely. Singing in the shower? You bet! This waterproof speaker is perfect for all sorts of summer fun.

Tribit XSound Go is as stylish as they come. Curved edges and a matte finish offer a modern touch, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, stick in in your purse, or carry it around with the attached strap.