Bella’s Pro 2-lb. Maker bakes bread in under 2-hours: $55 shipped for today only (Reg. $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-pound Bella Pro Series Bread Maker for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this Best Buy exclusive is now $95 off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. This one pumps out “bakery-style bread” at home in under 2-hours. Along with the ability to make between 1.5 and 2-pound loaves, it sports 25 preset programs for various recipes: basic, french, whole wheat, quick, sweet, gluten free, dough, knead, cake, sandwich, specialty, jam, yogurt, bake, or homemade. A large viewing window, deals start times and keep warm functions round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below. 

With today’s deal, today’s regularly $150 model is now the lowest-priced model we can find from a trustworthy brand on Amazon. Cuisinart’s model goes for $111 at Amazon right now and the best nest option we can find is the $61 Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker. Both solid options, but also more expensive than today’s lead deal. 

Speaking of kitchenware and cooking deals, we have solid price drops available on Breville’s Precision glass and steel coffee maker, these cast iron skillets, and don’t forget about Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker. Browse through the rest of our home goods guide right here for today’s furniture offers and the Gold Box home art kit sale from $9.50

More on the Bella Pro Series Bread Maker:

The Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker makes fresh bread in under 2 hours with the express cycle and allows you to enjoy bakery style bread at home. Prepare fresh homemade bread in advance with the 13-hour delay start timer and select between 2 loaf sizes: 1.5 lb. or 2 lb. Customize your bread with the 15 preprogrammed cycles, including Gluten Free, French, and Quick. Add any desired healthy options, such as organic ingredients, grains, nuts, seeds or low carb alternatives.

