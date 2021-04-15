Bella’s Pro 2-lb. Maker bakes bread in under 2-hours: $55 shipped for today only (Reg. $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-pound Bella Pro Series Bread Maker for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this Best Buy exclusive is now $95 off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. This one pumps out “bakery-style bread” at home in under 2-hours. Along with the ability to make between 1.5 and 2-pound loaves, it sports 25 preset programs for various recipes: basic, french, whole wheat, quick, sweet, gluten free, dough, knead, cake, sandwich, specialty, jam, yogurt, bake, or homemade. A large viewing window, deals start times and keep warm functions round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

With today’s deal, today’s regularly $150 model is now the lowest-priced model we can find from a trustworthy brand on Amazon. Cuisinart’s model goes for $111 at Amazon right now and the best nest option we can find is the $61 Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker. Both solid options, but also more expensive than today’s lead deal.

The Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker makes fresh bread in under 2 hours with the express cycle and allows you to enjoy bakery style bread at home. Prepare fresh homemade bread in advance with the 13-hour delay start timer and select between 2 loaf sizes: 1.5 lb. or 2 lb. Customize your bread with the 15 preprogrammed cycles, including Gluten Free, French, and Quick. Add any desired healthy options, such as organic ingredients, grains, nuts, seeds or low carb alternatives.

