Don’t overlook this gray office chair at $45.50 shipped (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture Mid-Back Gray Office Chair for $45.50 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your current office chair has seen better days, now’s a great time to refresh your setup with a new one. This solution boasts a sleek gray appearance with an adjustable height, swiveling design, and more. A mesh design “provides maximum breathability” and a pivoting back allows it to conform and deliver further comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,000 reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. It’s bound to come in handy when using your iPad as a second screen. Plus, with six different slots you’re bound to quickly find an appropriate viewing angle. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

Today’s deal will pair quite nicely with Amazon’s Classic Home Office Desk which is currently discounted to $48. And if you’d like to add a bit of ambiance to your office and throughout the house, consider grabbing 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights at under $1 each. Finally, don’t forget to check out today’s coverage of new RapidX MyCharging Station which levels up a standard wall outlet with USB-C, USB-A, and Qi charging.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Gray Office Chair features:

Modern Design: inventive pivot back, mid-back with lumbar support

Mesh comfort: designer ventilated back provides maximum breathability

Pneumatic seat height lever, dual-wheel casters

