Bring home a waterproof JBL FLIP 5 Bluetooth Speaker for the summer at $84 shipped (30% off)

-
eBay Daily Deals
30% off $84

Pro Distributing (99% positive feedback from 21,000+) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black for $84.01 shipped. Regularly $120, and currently on sale for $100 at Amazon with loads of color options, today’s offer is $36 or 30% off the going rate, $16 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. A wonderful choice for your 2021 spring/summer portable audio, this Bluetooth speaker sports up to 12-hours of battery life and is ready to go just about anywhere you are with a rubber housing and an IPX7 waterproof rating (“up to three-feet deep for fearless outdoor entertainment”). Alongside the ability to connect multiple JBL speakers together, you’ll also find handy on-board controls, a metal clip to attach it to your bag, and an attractive fabric-wrapped outer treatment. Rated 4+ stars from over 34,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re looking for something even more portable, take a look at the JBL Go 3 for $40 shipped on Amazon. Carrying solid ratings from thousands, this one will bring that signature JBL sound for $44 less alongside USB-C charging and beach/summer-ready IP67 waterproofing. Just don’t expect it to bump as hard as the larger FLIP 5. You can also learn more about this 2020 release in our launch coverage right here.  

Check out this ongoing deal on the Klipsch Pro 2.1 THX Speaker System for your desktop, as well as our review for Tribit’s all-new StormBox and the latest Marshall Emberton colorways. Then hit up our coverage of the new Anker Soundcore speakers and this Amazon Echo Dot promotion from $5

More on the JBL Flip 5:

  • POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Feel your music. Flip 5’s all new racetrack-shaped driver delivers bold JBL signature sound. Enjoy booming bass in a small package.
  • PORTABLE DESIGN: Slip this little speaker onto your wrist and get grooving. Its durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing keep the Flip 5 safe while you let loose in the great outdoors.
  • 12 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Don’t sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. Flip 5 gives you up to 12 hours of playtime. Keep the music going longer and louder with JBL’s signature sound.

