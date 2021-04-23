FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSeneo
50% off From $3

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 10W Qi Charging Pad and Alarm Clock for $13.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $18, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low. Bringing this charging pad to your nightstand ensures you can easily refuel a smartphone overnight without having to get cables involved. Its 10W output quickly charges Android devices while iPhones will be able to take advantage of its 7.5W speeds. That’s on top of the integrated alarm clock functionality that rounds out the notable features. Over 645 customers have left a 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Perfectly 7.5W wireless charger compatible for iPhone SE 2/11/11 Pro/11Pro Max/Xs MAX/ X/XR/XS/8/8Plus; 10W wireless charging pad fits for the Samsung GalaxyS20/20+/S10/10e/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/S7/S6/S6 Edge/Note 10/9/8/7/5; 5W standard charging for wireless-enabled devices: AirPods 2/AirPods Pro/Galaxy Earbuds/ Earbuds+.

The wireless recharge back has a USB charging port to provide additional charging for your other devices, such as watches, beats headphones, iPads, and more. The LED display screen shows time, 24/12-hour format, and date, the intimate company on your bedside table.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Make perfect lines with Bosch’s 40-foot Self-Leve...
23andMe Ancestry and Health DNA test kits hit best pric...
Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacB...
Apple’s latest iPad Air with cellular connectivit...
Amazon slashes $200 off Echelon’s EX5 Smart Conne...
Go farther with Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scoote...
New Amazon low hits Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock with dual...
This Etsy-ready mini electric cloth cutter brings profe...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%

Samsung’s official 10000mAh Power Bank has a built-in Qi pad at $36 (Save 40%), more

From $22 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
65% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $24 (Save 65%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $9 Learn More
25% off

Make perfect lines with Bosch’s 40-foot Self-Leveling Laser Level: $75 (Save 25%)

$75 Learn More
38% off

23andMe Ancestry and Health DNA test kits hit best prices of the year from $89 + more from $49

From $49 Learn More
38% off

Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand at a low of $24.50 (Save 40%)

From $18.50 Learn More
Rare savings

Apple’s latest iPad Air with cellular connectivity sees rare discount to $699

$699 Learn More