Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 10W Qi Charging Pad and Alarm Clock for $13.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $18, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low. Bringing this charging pad to your nightstand ensures you can easily refuel a smartphone overnight without having to get cables involved. Its 10W output quickly charges Android devices while iPhones will be able to take advantage of its 7.5W speeds. That’s on top of the integrated alarm clock functionality that rounds out the notable features. Over 645 customers have left a 4.1/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cables, solar chargers, projectors, more from $9
- RAVPower 65W USB-C PD Charger: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- 35800 Qi Solar Power Bank: $44 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- ESR iPhone 12 cases now starting from $3 Prime shipped: MagSafe Cloud and Air Clear Armor
- AUKEY True Wireless ANC Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- meross’ Dimmable HomeKit Lamp makes a great nightstand companion at $26 (Save 40%)
- RAVPower 15000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Yootech iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen Protector 4-pack: $5 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- Save up to $160 on Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones in Forest Green, now $190
- CHOETECH Wireless Charger 2-pack: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Pick up a 2-pack of TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Outdoor Smart Plugs for $30 (Reg. up to $50)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- HomePod mini sees rare discount to new all-time low at $89
- BESTEK 300W Power Inverter w/ USB Ports: $26 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Save up to 32% on mophie Qi wireless charging stations from $95
- AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank: $39 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Soluser 30000mAh USB-C Solar Power Bank: $38 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Save up to 37% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60
- AUKEY 10000mAh Compact Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Seneo 2 in 1 Wireless Charger: $10 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Honeywell smart thermostats are up to 25% off for Earth Day starting at $100
- AUKEY Swift 32W USB-C Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
Perfectly 7.5W wireless charger compatible for iPhone SE 2/11/11 Pro/11Pro Max/Xs MAX/ X/XR/XS/8/8Plus; 10W wireless charging pad fits for the Samsung GalaxyS20/20+/S10/10e/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/S7/S6/S6 Edge/Note 10/9/8/7/5; 5W standard charging for wireless-enabled devices: AirPods 2/AirPods Pro/Galaxy Earbuds/ Earbuds+.
The wireless recharge back has a USB charging port to provide additional charging for your other devices, such as watches, beats headphones, iPads, and more. The LED display screen shows time, 24/12-hour format, and date, the intimate company on your bedside table.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!