We are now ready to kick off another week with all of Monday’s best game and app deals. Alongside a host of new Anker accessory deals, this morning also saw MacBooks and Mac mini at up to $929 off. But for now we are turning our attention to Apple’s digital storefronts and all of the most notable price drops on games and apps. And today’s collection is a good one. Alongside a host of brilliant Annupurna apps, like Gorogoa, Journey, and Florence, we are also tracking deals on Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Thinkrolls Kings & Queens, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ScannerLens+: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gorogoa: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic-Watch: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Typeface 3: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: PocketCAS: Mathematics Toolkit: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance‬:

Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game 2021! Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game. Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!

