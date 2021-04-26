Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $20, Persona 5 Strikers $40, more

In today’s best game deals,Amazon is now offering Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 on the eShop and more like $30 on Amazon these days, this is the second time it has dropped down to the Amazon all-time low, is $5 under the best price we have tracked for the digital version there, and is now at the best we can find. One of the best ways to get some Borderlands action and 10 gazillion weapons in your Switch library, this collection contains Borderlands GOTY Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. All three titles feature solo or co-op action as well as 2-player split-screen or 4-player online play. Then head below for more deals including Persona 5 Strikers, Control Ultimate Edition, Team Sonic Racing, Resident Evil 3, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch/PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Terraria Switch $17 (Reg. $30)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 3 physical $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Axiom Verge $10 (Reg. $20)
- Valfaris $11 (Reg. $25)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $39 (Reg. $60)
- On Xbox (Live Gold/Game Pass required) and PlayStation.
- Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox $3 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Or $30 on PS4/PS5 and more like $35 on Xbox
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- DEEMO -Reborn- Switch $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 60% off
- Resident Evil 7 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on PSN
- Xbox Un-Halloween sale up to 80% off
- Exit the Gungeon $7 (Reg. $10)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player
Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap
All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb
MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon
Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer
Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation
