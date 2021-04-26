Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $20, Persona 5 Strikers $40, more

In today’s best game deals,Amazon is now offering Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 on the eShop and more like $30 on Amazon these days, this is the second time it has dropped down to the Amazon all-time low, is $5 under the best price we have tracked for the digital version there, and is now at the best we can find. One of the best ways to get some Borderlands action and 10 gazillion weapons in your Switch library, this collection contains Borderlands GOTY Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. All three titles feature solo or co-op action as well as 2-player split-screen or 4-player online play. Then head below for more deals including Persona 5 Strikers, Control Ultimate Edition, Team Sonic Racing, Resident Evil 3, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb

MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!