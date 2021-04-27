Hang two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $9 each (28% off)

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $18.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.43 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’d benefit from some shelving in your office, bedroom, or entirely different space, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll score two sleek, floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting and showcasing some of your favorite pieces. Amazon touts that these are easy to install and come with invisible mounting brackets for a seamless look. Rated 4/5 stars.

Once you’ve mounted your floating shelves, you may want to give them a once-over with Pledge Multi-Surface Polish Wipes at $4 Prime shipped. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also add a brilliant and protective shine.

Speaking of shelving-related deals, did you see this 5-bay drill charging station at $56? You can also snag some integrated storage space with Sauder’s North Avenue Pedestal Desk at $67.50. Other markdowns you may be interested in happen to be Zinus’ Modern Studio TV Stand for $41.50 alongside this best-selling MacBook stand at $19 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves features:

Set of 2 floating cube wall shelves; 25 inch width

Provides additional display or storage space for photos, keepsakes, electronics, and more

Durable, sturdy wood construction with a classic design

Resilient finish is easy to clean; wipe down with a damp or dry cloth

Easy to install with invisible mounting brackets and instructions

