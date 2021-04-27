FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hang two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $9 each (28% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
28% off $9 each

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $18.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.43 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’d benefit from some shelving in your office, bedroom, or entirely different space, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll score two sleek, floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting and showcasing some of your favorite pieces. Amazon touts that these are easy to install and come with invisible mounting brackets for a seamless look. Rated 4/5 stars.

Once you’ve mounted your floating shelves, you may want to give them a once-over with Pledge Multi-Surface Polish Wipes at $4 Prime shipped. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also add a brilliant and protective shine.

Speaking of shelving-related deals, did you see this 5-bay drill charging station at $56? You can also snag some integrated storage space with Sauder’s North Avenue Pedestal Desk at $67.50. Other markdowns you may be interested in happen to be Zinus’ Modern Studio TV Stand for $41.50 alongside this best-selling MacBook stand at $19 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves features:

  • Set of 2 floating cube wall shelves; 25 inch width
  • Provides additional display or storage space for photos, keepsakes, electronics, and more
  • Durable, sturdy wood construction with a classic design
  • Resilient finish is easy to clean; wipe down with a damp or dry cloth
  • Easy to install with invisible mounting brackets and instructions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Am...
Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer is perfect...
Skip the smart home tax, this 2-pack of best-selling 24...
Elevate your home office with this best-selling MacBook...
Amazon now offers In-Garage Grocery Delivery to 5,000 U...
Nintendo Switch accessories from $15: HORI D-Pad Contro...
Samsung’s latest official Qi chargers now up to 2...
Wali’s fully-adjustable gas monitor mount returns...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Bring home an Amazon Basics Tuck Active Backpack for $20.50 (Save 32%)

$20.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon low at under $56 (Reg. $80)

Under $56 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s 16-inch MacBook + DSLR backpack plunges to $21 Prime shipped (50% off)

$21 Learn More
$30 off

VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Amazon low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More

Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer is perfect for summer BBQs at a low of $12 on Amazon

Learn More

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Learn More
Reg. $149

Choose from 16 million colors with this minimalist LED Floor Lamp, now $90 (Reg. $149)

$90 Learn More
2021 low

Skip the smart home tax, this 2-pack of best-selling 24-hour mechanical outlet timers is $10

$10 Learn More