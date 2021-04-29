FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $40 $34

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering It Takes Two on Xbox and PS4 for $33.88 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $40, this is 15% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest we have tracked. “Discover a touching and heartfelt story” alongside “gleefully disruptive gameplay” where you can invite a friend to join for FREE with couch or online co-op and split-screen play. The game is filled with weird and unique challenges “from rampaging Vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus” and more. Then head below for more deals including Sonic Forces HD Double Pack, Sonic Mania Double Pack, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Devil May Cry 5, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Free up precious garage space with two Amazon Bike Hang...
Corsair K100 4000Hz Optical-Mechanical RGB Gaming Keybo...
elago’s multi-angle M5 iPhone stand is down to its lo...
Only 1,980 Citizen Eco-Drive Boba Fett Watches exist, n...
Add 180-cups of clean storage to your kitchen with this...
Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game an...
Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases are now up to 60% off at ...
Keep an eye on the fam: eufy’s 2K Indoor HomeKit ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Segway’s Ninebot electric kick scooters fall new lows from $375, more

Learn More

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with today’s FREE update

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More
$131 off

Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now $130+ off at $1,669 shipped

$1,669 Learn More
60% off

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking shoes, apparel, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
31% off

Free up precious garage space with two Amazon Bike Hanger Hooks at $9 each (Save 31%)

$9 each Learn More
Orig. $379

BenQ’s open-box AirPlay portable projector has USB-C, 3-hour battery, more: $249 (Orig. $379)

$249 Learn More