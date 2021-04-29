Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering It Takes Two on Xbox and PS4 for $33.88 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $40, this is 15% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest we have tracked. “Discover a touching and heartfelt story” alongside “gleefully disruptive gameplay” where you can invite a friend to join for FREE with couch or online co-op and split-screen play. The game is filled with weird and unique challenges “from rampaging Vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus” and more. Then head below for more deals including Sonic Forces HD Double Pack, Sonic Mania Double Pack, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Devil May Cry 5, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo refurbished NES Classic Edition in-stock
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Forces HD Double Pack $25 (Reg. $40)
- Plus Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz
- Sonic Mania Double Pack $25 (Reg. $40)
- Plus Team Sonic Racing
- Also matched at GameStop
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package PSN $25 (Reg. $60+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Double Dragon Xbox games from $3.50 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man deals from $19.50
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Bundle $10 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch/PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $8 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 physical $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $39 (Reg. $60)
- On Xbox (Live Gold/Game Pass required) and PlayStation.
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
