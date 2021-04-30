Hilton Carter is a plant enthusiast, and he’s currently partnering with Target for a limited-time collection of faux and live plants, home accessories, and more. Hilton Carter is also an author, artist, and visual storyteller who is using his interior design skills in a new line at Target. The collection has over 49 items with pricing starting at just $8. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Target x Hilton Carter collection and be sure to dive into his latest book, Wild Creations, for even more home decor ideas.

Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said:

As people have spent more time at home over the past year, our guests are increasingly looking for ways to add more comfort and personality to their surroundings. Searches for plants on Target.com have increased by more than 300% over the last year – a clear indicator that guests want to bring some of the outdoors inside to brighten up their space.

Target x Hilton Carter faux plants

Large faux plants are a great option for creating depth and height in a space. One of our favorites is the Artificial Rojo Congo Plant in Ribbed Ceramic Pot White. This plant and planter together are priced at $50 and look very high end. This would look beautiful indoors or outdoors alike.

Another staple item from this collection is the Preserved Moss Decorative Filler Green for just $10. This filler looks great displayed in a bowl or even around a plant for a more realistic look. The rich green moss is perfect for adding color and texture to a space.

Planters and stands

A standout piece from the Target x Hilton Carter collection is the Metal Scalloped Plant Stand that’s priced at $45. This luxury piece adds a gold touch to any space, and I personally think this looks designer. The round scallops are very unique and the flat-top base is perfect for holding a plant. Better yet, it weighs just five pounds so it can easily be moved around your house to catch the sunlight.

