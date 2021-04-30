Timex’s military-inspired Allied LT Chrono Watch strikes $66.50, more from $61 (Up to 44% off)

Amazon is offering the Timex Allied LT Chrono 42mm Watch for $66.34 shipped. That’s 44% off the typical rate there and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This military-inspired Timex watch boasts a green dial with Arabic numerals. The case is comprised of brass and it spans 42mm. Wearers are bound to appreciate Timex’s Indiglo light-up dial, a feature that makes it easy to tell the time no matter how dark it is. Its water-resistant design is ready to withstand depths of up to 330 feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timex watches priced as low as $61.

More Timex watches on sale:

If none of the watches above seem to be the right style for you, there are several other options on sale right now as well. Examples include the Fossil Time to Treat Sale with up to 30% off, the Samsung LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 from $170, and today’s Garmin Gold Box with up to 52% in savings on smartwatches and more.

Timex Allied LT Chrono 42mm Watch features:

Combine classic military inspiration with the freedom of the great outdoors with the Timex® Allied LT Chronograph watch.

Round bead-blasted gunmetal-tone case.

Traditional buckle closure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!