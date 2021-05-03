FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more see rare discounts from $81

-
StaplesNetworkingUbiquiti
From $81

Staples is currently discounting a selection of Ubiquiti networking gear headlined by its UniFi Switch 8 60W for $89 shipped when code 34187 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $109, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, matches our previous mention for the lowest price in over a year, and comes within $5 of the all-time low.

Whether you’re just building out a Ubiquiti setup or need to expand, this managed 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch brings four PoE slots into your network for powering access points, cameras, and more. It has a total 60W power output, making it a very capable option for kickstarting your setup. You’re looking at 8Gb/s of total throughput and other perks from the Ubiquiti ecosystem are built-in as well, including monitoring per-port traffic and more. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more Ubiquiti deals from $81.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout to lock-in the additional savings on all of the following listings.

Other Ubiquiti deals:

You’ll also find plenty of other price cuts in our networking guide including this affordable TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi router at $30 in refurbished condition. But if the Ubiquiti discounts do catch your eye, don’t forget to swing by our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup. I rely on several of the switches and access points that are on sale today, and you can get a closer look at their performance right here.

UniFi Switch 8 60W features:

Expand and power your network with the UniFi Switch 8 60W, part of the Ubiquiti Networks® UniFi Enterprise System. The UniFi Switch 8 60W is a compact, fully managed 802.3af PoE Gigabit switch, delivering robust performance and intelligent switching for enterprise networks.

