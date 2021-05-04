Amazon’s Star Wars Gold Box takes up to 46% off new Citizen watches, Hasbro figures, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is getting in on the May the 4th fanfare with the launch of an up to 46% off Star Wars sale. With notable price cuts on collectibles, home goods, apparel, and much more, prices start at $6 with free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Our top picks are Citizen’s brand-new Retro Star Wars Watches, which start at $217.35 for the Imperial Trench Run model. Also available in a Rebel Pilot style for $230.44. Down from the up to $375 going rates, these watches were just unveiled last week and are already seeing up to 42% discounts for the very first time. Sporting retro designs with stainless steel accenting, these Citizen watches are packed with Star Wars details so you can rep some style from either the Rebellion or Galactic Empire. Head below for all of the the other Star Wars Day deals at Amazon.

Notable Amazon Star Wars Day deals

But then after you’ve checked out all of Amazon’s Gold Box sale, don’t forget that the May the 4th deals continue over in our Star Wars Day hub. You’ll find a collection of collectibles, movies, video games, and pretty much anything else from a galaxy far, far away that you can think of on sale. Check it all out right here.

Citizen Star Wars Watch features:

Star Wars fans new and old alike will want to be part of the action with this exclusive Trench Run men’s watch from Citizen. It features a rectangular black stainless steel case, with a dial packed with features, including dual time in both X-Wing and Tie Fighter Pilot views, an alarm, the digital time, and the temperature, making it a unique and stand-out timepiece. No matter which side of The Force you are loyal to, this Star Wars watch will always be up for the job — whether it’s the Kessel Run or a daring attack on the Death Star.

