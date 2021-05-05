FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

-
HDTVHome TheaterLGbuydig
$223 off $1,397

BuyDig is now offering the 48-inch 2020 LG CX 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,397 shipped with a $120 Visa gift card attached. Regularly $1,500 and currently on sale for $1397 at Amazon (without the gift card), today’s deal shaves $223 off with the included Visa credit (can be used just about anywhere) and is the best value we can find. Costco has this model on sale for $1,350 right now, and while that’s less out of pocket and a solid price drop, it’s not quite as good of a value as the Visa gift card bundle. This is a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR, NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, AirPlay 2/Apple HomeKit support, and is ready for voice commands via Assistant or Alexa through compatible devices. Alongside direct access to thousands of apps and all of the best streaming services, it also includes four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If you can do without the OLED treatment of the featured deal, there are far more affordable options out there for scoring a big, beautiful 4K panel here. The 2020-model Samsung 50-inch Class Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV sells for $468 shipped at Amazon and provides an even larger display. There’s no AirPlay here, but this is still a great option with a 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to swing by our previous 4K TV roundup for additional deals starting from just under $700 including Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV and much more. Just make sure you check out these ongoing offers on the vertical orientation-ready Samsung Sero models with up to $500 in savings while you’re at it. They are great for games, TikTok content, and really anything that works better with a portrait-style display. Then head over to our home theater hub for the Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale and Samsung’s latest soundbars at up to $300 off

More on the LG CX 4K Smart OLED TV:

Watch your favorite movies or programs on this 48-inch LG CX 4K smart TV. The a9 Gen 3 AI processor 4K delivers crisp, detailed visuals for an immersive entertainment experience, while NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatibility minimize stuttering and tearing while gaming. This LG CX 4K smart TV has a pair of 20W front-firing speakers for producing quality, room-filling sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

LG buydig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ 128GB Androi...
Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at...
Save up to $200 on Anker’s Nebula projectors on s...
Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into ...
Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV hits...
Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale starts at $25: 4K St...
Samsung’s 43-inch The Sero QLED TV rotates for th...
Hang your TV on the wall and simplify your home theater...
Show More Comments

Related

$440 off

LG 65″ OLED 4K Smart TV + $150 Visa GC, FREE speaker up to $440 in savings, more from $698

$1,997 Learn More
$300+ off

Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $2,498 ($302 off) + more

$2,498 Learn More
$2,200 off

Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

From $500 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More

OtterBox announces new MagSafe Wallet and Folio for iPhone 12

Buy now Learn More
Save $40

Exerpeutic’s Bluetooth exercise bike pairs with iOS and Android devices at $209 (Save $40)

$209 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Learn More