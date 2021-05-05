LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

BuyDig is now offering the 48-inch 2020 LG CX 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,397 shipped with a $120 Visa gift card attached. Regularly $1,500 and currently on sale for $1397 at Amazon (without the gift card), today’s deal shaves $223 off with the included Visa credit (can be used just about anywhere) and is the best value we can find. Costco has this model on sale for $1,350 right now, and while that’s less out of pocket and a solid price drop, it’s not quite as good of a value as the Visa gift card bundle. This is a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR, NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, AirPlay 2/Apple HomeKit support, and is ready for voice commands via Assistant or Alexa through compatible devices. Alongside direct access to thousands of apps and all of the best streaming services, it also includes four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you can do without the OLED treatment of the featured deal, there are far more affordable options out there for scoring a big, beautiful 4K panel here. The 2020-model Samsung 50-inch Class Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV sells for $468 shipped at Amazon and provides an even larger display. There’s no AirPlay here, but this is still a great option with a 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to swing by our previous 4K TV roundup for additional deals starting from just under $700 including Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV and much more. Just make sure you check out these ongoing offers on the vertical orientation-ready Samsung Sero models with up to $500 in savings while you’re at it. They are great for games, TikTok content, and really anything that works better with a portrait-style display. Then head over to our home theater hub for the Amazon Fire TV Mother’s Day sale and Samsung’s latest soundbars at up to $300 off.

More on the LG CX 4K Smart OLED TV:

Watch your favorite movies or programs on this 48-inch LG CX 4K smart TV. The a9 Gen 3 AI processor 4K delivers crisp, detailed visuals for an immersive entertainment experience, while NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatibility minimize stuttering and tearing while gaming. This LG CX 4K smart TV has a pair of 20W front-firing speakers for producing quality, room-filling sound.

