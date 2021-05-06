FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection with this $20 plush, more from $10 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks the first price cut of the year, and matches the all-time low set just once before back in October. While it isn’t quite as authentic as the life-sized version you can buy, this Baby Yoda plush is a must-have for anyone’s Star Wars collection. Featuring a soft body with vinyl hands and head, this recreation of the galaxy’s most adorable bounty sports voice sounds and other effects. Over 7,085 customers have left a 4.8/4 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for something a bit more cuddly, this 8-inch plush Baby Yoda will do the trick and is also on sale today for $10.39 at Amazon. Down from its usual $13 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen to date. This one isn’t quite as large as the featured version of The Child and trades in the more life-like design for a cuter design. But you’ll still be bringing an iconic Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection that carries a 4.9/5 star rating from over 7,900 shoppers.

Those who would rather assemble your own version of Baby Yoda, you’ll want to check out our review of LEGO’s recent 1,700-piece kit. While it won’t be quite as cuddly as either of the discounted versions, it will look quite nice up on display amongst the rest of your Star Wars memorabilia.

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy features:

Fans call him “Baby Yoda”, but this lovable character is known as the Child, and now fans ages 3 and up can add their very own cuddly version of The Child to their Star Wars collections (and their bedtime routine) with The Child Electronic Plush Toy. Kids can squeeze The Child Talking Plush Toy’s soft body to hear adorable vocal sounds from the character featured in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian! We dare you not to melt!

