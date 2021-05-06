FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Protect your AirPods Pro with elago’s Armor Case at $8 (Save 33%), more from $5

-
Amazonelago
33% off From $5

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offerings its Armor AirPods Pro Case for $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Wrapping your AirPods Pro in a durable silicone material, elago’s Armor Case sports a suitcase-like design that helps protect against bumps and scrapes alongside drops and the like. It has a built-in clip for attaching the included keyring and carabiner, as well. Over 530 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, elago’s Amazon storefront offers its Silicone Case for the standard AirPods at $4.99. Normally fetching $8, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This one trades in the suitcase stylings and more rugged design found above for a simplistic silicone cover, but it’ll keep your AirPods looking their best until you upgrade to the rumored pair later this year. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

And speaking of AirPods, we’re still seeing a discount live on the Pro models at the second-best price of the year of $190. That’s on top of everything else in our Apple guide now that we’re closing out the work week.

elago Armor AirPods Pro Case features:

From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Give mom the gift of coziness with Aukey’s warm L...
Amazon slashes Thule, Targus, Dell, and other backpacks...
Upgrade your gaming setup with Logitech mice, mechanica...
Olympia’s 89-piece DIY Tool Set plunges to $16.50...
Blendtec’s Original Designer 90-ounce Blender plu...
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with 14-day battery life ...
Save up to 27% on Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, waterpro...
Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch delivers GPS + heart rate...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro falls to new all-time low at $199 off

$199 off Learn More
Save 27%

Save up to 27% on Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, waterproof speakers, more from $22

From $22 Learn More

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with Greenworks’ Pro 80V electric mower at $447, more

Learn More

Teva x Polaroid collection launches with new sandals and a camera to capture the moment

Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More
Save 20%

Give mom the gift of coziness with Aukey’s warm LED touch-enabled table lamp for $24 (20% off)

$24 Learn More
39% off

Amazon slashes Thule, Targus, Dell, and other backpacks as low as $14 (Up to 59% off)

From $14 Learn More
Save now

Upgrade your gaming setup with Logitech mice, mechanical 60% keyboards, more from $21

From $21 Learn More