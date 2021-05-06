Protect your AirPods Pro with elago’s Armor Case at $8 (Save 33%), more from $5

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offerings its Armor AirPods Pro Case for $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Wrapping your AirPods Pro in a durable silicone material, elago’s Armor Case sports a suitcase-like design that helps protect against bumps and scrapes alongside drops and the like. It has a built-in clip for attaching the included keyring and carabiner, as well. Over 530 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, elago’s Amazon storefront offers its Silicone Case for the standard AirPods at $4.99. Normally fetching $8, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This one trades in the suitcase stylings and more rugged design found above for a simplistic silicone cover, but it’ll keep your AirPods looking their best until you upgrade to the rumored pair later this year. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

And speaking of AirPods, we’re still seeing a discount live on the Pro models at the second-best price of the year of $190. That’s on top of everything else in our Apple guide now that we’re closing out the work week.

elago Armor AirPods Pro Case features:

From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

