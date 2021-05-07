Apple’s latest weekend movie sale drops A Quiet Place, Interstellar, and more to $8

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night. Ranging from some classic action flicks to more recent thrillers and iconic science fiction titles, all of the movies discounted today are down to just $8. With everything from A Quiet Place and Interstellar to Star Trek, Terminator, and more, all of the films on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $8 movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres at just $8 each, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off massive $8 Marvel movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting just about all of the iconic moments from the MCU. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

