A $120 discount brings the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 to a new all-time low at $450

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
Save $120 $450

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Core m3/4GB/64GB for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $570, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, is $30 below previous discounts, and marks the best price to date. Powered by a Core m3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form-factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, USB-C connectivity, and 4GB of RAM for multitasking. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Then once your new Chromebook has been secured for less than retail, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. At the all-time low noted above, spending just $13 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new machine protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

But if you’re in the market for something more affordable than the discounted ASUS model, our Chromebook guide has quite a few additional price cuts to consider. Equipped with a 2-in-1 design, Lenovo’s C340 15-inch model is down to an all-time low of $399 and joined by this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook at just $200.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

