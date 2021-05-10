Build a HomeBridge server with this $95 CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 starter set (Save $25)

CanaKit’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Alumium Raspberry Pi 4 Starter PRO bundle for $94.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $120 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on this package, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 that comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle comes with everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, an aluminum case, 64GB microSD card, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

But if the aluminum case and some of the other enhancements in the featured kit aren’t doing too much for you, go with the standard CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter PRO Kit at $90 instead. You’ll pocket some additional cash compared to the lead deal, while still being able to take advantage of the miniature computer. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Regardless of which option you spring for, bundling your new Raspberry Pi server with Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 hard drive will give you plenty of space for configuring Plex or a backup server. Right now, it’s on sale for $170 and marks the best price of the year.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum Kit features:

An exclusive Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 4 from CanaKit, that includes the popular Raspberry Pi 4 and the highest-level components – so high that we had to name it Extreme – such as the high-speed Samsung EVO Plus 64 GB MicroSD card, and a beautiful self-cooling silver enclosure, with a unique black soft-touch lid that feels extraordinary and premium in your hands.

