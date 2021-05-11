FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag six Amazon dimmable dusk-to-dawn night lights for $16.50 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Amazon Basics Dimmable Dusk-to-Dawn Night Lights for $16.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. These Amazon Basics night lights aim to bring a bit of illumination to any room in your home once plugged into an outlet. They wield a decorative design with brightness levels that can be adjusted to provide anywhere from 3 to 10 lumens of light. A built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor automatically toggles power once its surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forego familiar Amazon branding and a dimmable design to spend even less. This 6-pack of Vont LED Night Lights will only set you back $12 Prime shipped, which shakes out to $2 each. Like the lead deal, these have a built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor that allows them to only turn on when it’s dark. More than 29,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Continue upgrading your home with Monoprice’s rotating TV wall mount at $21 Prime shipped, this refurbished Dyson gear from $160, in addition to Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table at $93. Peruse even more Amazon Basics discounts when peeking at yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find items priced as low as $3 and even up to 41% off.

Amazon Basics Dusk-to-Dawn Night Light features:

  • LED plug-in night light (6-pack) provides warm guiding brightness; ideal for a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, stairwell, or other indoor space
  • Battery-free, plug-in design with smooth full-range dimming from 3 to 10 lumens for easily adjusting the brightness to the desired level
  • Built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor turns the light on automatically when the surrounding space becomes dark enough

