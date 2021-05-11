Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 35%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Adjustable Aluminum Smartphone Stand for $9.09 when code UGREEN807 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats previous discounts by $3, and marks a new all-time low. This adjustable stand from UGREEN will elevate your iPhone and other smartphones when it’s time to refuel with an aluminum design. Alongside the ability to fold flat when not in use, this stand can adjust to offer the ideal viewing angle and features a cut out at the bottom for slotting in a charging cable. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

