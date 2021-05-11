FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 35%), more

Save 35% From $9

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Adjustable Aluminum Smartphone Stand for $9.09 when code UGREEN807 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats previous discounts by $3, and marks a new all-time low. This adjustable stand from UGREEN will elevate your iPhone and other smartphones when it’s time to refuel with an aluminum design. Alongside the ability to fold flat when not in use, this stand can adjust to offer the ideal viewing angle and features a cut out at the bottom for slotting in a charging cable. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Thicker Metal, More Sturdy: Made of premium aluminum alloy, UGREEN phone stand is solid and steady. It allows you to adjust different angles with no worry about tipping over. The heavy base stands your iPhone just perfectly as you want. The elegant design with smooth metal makes this phone holder a very nice finish, a worthy choice for those people pursuing product quality.

Choose Preferred Viewing Angle: With multi-angle adjustable, this desk cell phone holder allows you to simply adjust and choose comfortable angles. Two rotation axes of this aluminum stand achieve the height fine-adjustment to some extent, thus keeping an excellent sight view and relieving your neck pain.

