Jabra’s Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds with Alexa/Siri now matching Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $80)

Reg. $80 $50

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80, today’s offer is a $30 or 38% price drop, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A solid lower-cost alternative for folks not interested in AirPods and the like, they provide up to 15-hours of battery life with the charging case alongside the ability to “instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Now.” Perfect for workouts and casual listening, the 65t are compatible with almost all smartphones, carry a built-in 4-mic array for taking calls, feature dust and waterproofing, and include “passive noise cancellation” for “crisp, clear voice calls.” Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

An even lower-cost alternative for your workouts and cord-free listening pleasure are the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds. They sell for $40 at Amazon where they carry an impressive 4+ star rating from over 26,000 customers. Just keep in mind we are also still tracking the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds down at $32 right here

Then go check out the latest models from Belkin known as the SoundForm Freedom Earbuds with Qi, Apple Find My, and a $99 price tag. We also recently got our first look at the brand’s new SoundForm Move earbuds at $50 and the all-new Skullcandy Dime setup, just be sure to dive into our hands-on review for the Monolith M-TWE earbuds as well. 

More on the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds:

  • True wireless earbuds – Conversations are made incredibly clear with the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds that are proven to deliver superior call performance. Plus, a long-lasting battery with charging case included keeps you connected all day.
  • Take work calls from home – Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with up to 15 hours of battery for maximum productivity— Even when you’re learning or working from home on your smartphone.

