CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (CMAF1224) for $5.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 43% off what it has averaged over the last six months, severely undercuts Lowe’s $15 price tag, and marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This CRAFTSMAN set is comprised shock-resistant screwdriver bits that are made with both wood and metal use cases in mind. Each piece has its own dedicated space inside of the included protective case. The level of organization found here should make it a cinch to find the bit needed for the job currently at hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another CRAFTSMAN bit set that’s 34% off.

We’ve also spotted the CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (964074) for $6.55 Prime shipped from Amazon. That’s 34% off and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Grabbing this set will provide six drill bit sizes, 14 driver tips, and more. As with the lead deal, you’ll find a place for each and every piece in the included protective case. This is an affordable way to replenish some of the worn bits in your shop. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse Home Depot’s up to 48% off DEWALT sale. And why not pocket True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool at $10.50 Prime shipped or one of the others we’ve spotted from $5? Swing by our home goods guide to find many more notable discounts that are worthy of your consideration.

CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • Constructed with shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability
  • Cnc-machined bit tip ensures precise fit in Screw heads reducing opportunity for cam-out
  • Compatible with the versa-track portable storage system

