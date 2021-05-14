Amazon’s Echo Buds deliver hands-free Alexa at the all-time low of $80 (Save $50)

Amazon offers its Echo Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at 38% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10, matching the all-time low, and marking the best price since November. While not the all-new Echo Buds that just launched, Amazon’s first entry into the true wireless headphones game deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose drivers alongside hands-free access to Alexa. There’s up to 5-hours of music playback per charge, which steps up to 20 with the included case. Plus, built-in touch controls can also summon native voice assistants on your smartphone like Siri or Google Assistant. Rated 4/5 stars from over 23,900 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

A great alternative to consider from the lead deal are the popular Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds for $60 at Amazon. You’ll be kicking some of the more tight-knit Alexa features found on the first-party earbuds above, but will lock-in a more affordable price tag alongside all of the notable functionality here. Highlights include up to 32 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and a workout-ready IPX5 design. The 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,400 shoppers is a nice touch, too.

But then speaking of the latest and greatest from Amazon in the realm of Alexa, don’t forget to check out the just-announced lineup of new Echo Show models. Complete with upgraded cameras to power smart home automations, there are three new models of the Alexa displays available including a Kids edition.

Amazon Echo Buds features:

Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask. Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud. Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!