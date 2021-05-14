FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Echo Buds deliver hands-free Alexa at the all-time low of $80 (Save $50)

-
AmazonHeadphones
Save $50 $80

Amazon offers its Echo Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at 38% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10, matching the all-time low, and marking the best price since November. While not the all-new Echo Buds that just launched, Amazon’s first entry into the true wireless headphones game deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose drivers alongside hands-free access to Alexa. There’s up to 5-hours of music playback per charge, which steps up to 20 with the included case. Plus, built-in touch controls can also summon native voice assistants on your smartphone like Siri or Google Assistant. Rated 4/5 stars from over 23,900 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

A great alternative to consider from the lead deal are the popular Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds for $60 at Amazon. You’ll be kicking some of the more tight-knit Alexa features found on the first-party earbuds above, but will lock-in a more affordable price tag alongside all of the notable functionality here. Highlights include up to 32 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and a workout-ready IPX5 design. The 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,400 shoppers is a nice touch, too.

But then speaking of the latest and greatest from Amazon in the realm of Alexa, don’t forget to check out the just-announced lineup of new Echo Show models. Complete with upgraded cameras to power smart home automations, there are three new models of the Alexa displays available including a Kids edition.

Amazon Echo Buds features:

Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask. Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud. Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Secure the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic Hist...
Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and And...
Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone delivers a 120Hz OLED displ...
Save $50 on this 4K GPS camera drone with 40-minute fli...
Save up to 44% on eufy cordless stick and robotic vacuu...
LIFX HomeKit-enabled Color BR30 RGB LED Smart Bulb work...
Give yourself a haircut at home with this battery-power...
Amazon adds Bluetooth to your car with this receiver at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
20% off

LIFX HomeKit-enabled Color BR30 RGB LED Smart Bulb works with Alexa/Assistant too at $40

$40 Learn More

Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad that also tops off a smartphone

Order Now! Learn More
Save 64%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds undercuts AirPods at just $32

$32 Learn More
Reg. $26

Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch + Remote at under $16

Under $16 Learn More

Wyze Buds Pro take on AirPods Pro with ANC, Alexa, 24-hour battery, more at $66

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More
Reg. $36

Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip packs Alexa + Assistant compatibility for just $25 (Reg. $36)

$25 Learn More