Dell’s 4.8GHz Vostro Laptop is 15.6-inches of pure professional power at $649 (Save $750)

Dell is offering its Vostro 5510 Laptop 4.8GHz/8GB/256GB for $649 shipped with code VOSTRO649. Usually selling for as much as $1,399, today’s 54% savings mark the very lowest price we can find. Backed by an 11th-generation i7 Intel processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics, this professional-grade laptop can reach speeds up to 4.8GHz with a 12MB cache. It runs on Windows 10 Pro with full Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, so you know you’re walking away with some of the latest and greatest specs. And rounding out the hardware, we’ve got a built-in SD card reader, USB-A port, and Thunderbolt 4 on this i7 version. All that comes wrapped in a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a 54WHr battery. Reviews are still coming in, but Dell laptops are highly-rated across the board. See below for more.

If you have stress on your neck, back, and eyes, it’s always a good idea to invest in a quality laptop stand. This highly-rated one from Amazon is adjustable, folds neatly for travel, and fits a wide variety of laptops and MacBooks. You can elevate your laptop’s screen and increase ventilation, and it’s only $26. That way you can save your neck and back from unnecessary strain and still walk away with hundreds in savings.

NETGEAR is looking to upgrade your home connectivity with its 24-port 100MB/s Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $100 shipped. Just another way to boost productivity at home or in the office, but there are more budget-friendly ways of going about it. This sleek LED desk lamp comes to mind, and it’s just $19.50 on Amazon. Though I always find a healthy dose of caffeine can have a hand in work-readiness, and Keurig’s K-Select Coffee Maker is down to just $70 right now.

Dell Vostro 5510 laptop features:

  • 11th Generation Intel® Core i7-11370H Processor (12MB Cache, up to 4.8GHz)
  • 8GB DDR4 3200MHz, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
  • Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory
  • Intel® Wi-Fi 6 2×2 (Gig+) and Bluetooth
  • 15.6-inch 1080p LED display

