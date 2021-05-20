FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ with 22-hour battery life down at $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $99.99 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly $150 at Best Buy and typically listed at between $110 and $149 via Amazon, today’s deal is $30 under the current sale price from Samsung and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Galaxy Buds+ provide up to 11-hours of wireless operation on a single charge, with additional 11 when you pop them in the included wireless charging-ready case (a 3 minute fast charge gives you an hour of use). Compatible with iOS and Android devices, you’ll also find Samsung’s Ambient Aware2 to block out unwanted noise while still letting you hear what’s most important. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below. 

If the Samsung branding and Ambient Aware2 features aren’t getting you excited, save some cash and score the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds. Coming in at $40 with a 4+ star rating from over 26,000 Amazon customers, they provide up to 40-hours of wireless operation, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and a particularly affordable alternative to today’s lead deal. 

Be sure to check out the ongoing price drops we have live on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Pro at $170 Prime shipped. Then head over to our headphones deal hub for additional deals on Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds as well as up to 40% off Bose ANC headphones. Alongside ongoing AirPods deals, be sure to check out our roundup of headphones and DACs from $100 for Apple’s new Hi-Fi streaming setup. 

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+:

  • Exactly what you want to hear. Galaxy Buds+ are the perfect fitting earbuds to isolate you from distracting noises, so you can stay focused on what you want. And if you’d like to filter in some of the outside world to be more in-tune with your surroundings, you can switch on Ambient Aware2. Hear flight annozments, oncoming traffic or your order number while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast.
  • 22 hours of serious sound. Get up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge, then pop your Galaxy Buds+ in the wireless charging case and get nearly 11 more. Forgot to charge them the night before, No worries. 3 minutes of charging gives you one hour of play time, so you have enough juice for your commute or workout.

