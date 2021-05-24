Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S falls to new low at $187 shipped

Newegg is offering the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for $186.99 shipped with the code EMCEWSU22 at checkout. Normally $220, and going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low, beats our last mention from October by $1. If you’re among the lucky few to own an Xbox Series X or Series S, then the 512GB or 1TB of built-in storage might not be quite enough for your needs. If that’s the case, picking up this expansion card is the only way to reliably add additional room to your system. Sure, you can still use external HDD or SSD devices, but given that those only support previous-generation games, anything optimized for next-gen gaming won’t be able to be played off of slower storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more about Seagate’s Expansion Card in our announcement coverage, plus you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Like mentioned above, you can use an external drive for game storage, you just can’t play off of it. Grabbing something like the Samsung 1TB T5 Portable Solid-State Drive is available for $120 on Amazon, though you’ll have to migrate games to and from the drive in order to play them. If you have slower internet, or a monthly data cap, this could be a much faster option to deleting and redownloading titles as you switch around what games you’re playing.

Looking to pick up some additional games to store on your Expansion Card? Well, you need to check out our daily games roundup, which is headlined by Cuphead, Untitled Goose Game, Assassin’s Creed bundles, and even Stardew Valley on Xbox. There’s plenty to explore in the roundup for various platforms, so be sure to give it a read and take advantage of the discounts before they’re gone.

More on the Seagate Expansion Card:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates. 1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance. Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

