FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S falls to new low at $187 shipped

-
Apps GamesNeweggMicrosoftseagate
Reg. $220 $187

Newegg is offering the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for $186.99 shipped with the code EMCEWSU22 at checkout. Normally $220, and going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low, beats our last mention from October by $1. If you’re among the lucky few to own an Xbox Series X or Series S, then the 512GB or 1TB of built-in storage might not be quite enough for your needs. If that’s the case, picking up this expansion card is the only way to reliably add additional room to your system. Sure, you can still use external HDD or SSD devices, but given that those only support previous-generation games, anything optimized for next-gen gaming won’t be able to be played off of slower storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more about Seagate’s Expansion Card in our announcement coverage, plus you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Like mentioned above, you can use an external drive for game storage, you just can’t play off of it. Grabbing something like the Samsung 1TB T5 Portable Solid-State Drive is available for $120 on Amazon, though you’ll have to migrate games to and from the drive in order to play them. If you have slower internet, or a monthly data cap, this could be a much faster option to deleting and redownloading titles as you switch around what games you’re playing.

Looking to pick up some additional games to store on your Expansion Card? Well, you need to check out our daily games roundup, which is headlined by Cuphead, Untitled Goose Game, Assassin’s Creed bundles, and even Stardew Valley on Xbox. There’s plenty to explore in the roundup for various platforms, so be sure to give it a read and take advantage of the discounts before they’re gone.

More on the Seagate Expansion Card:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates. 1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance. Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Newegg

Microsoft seagate

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best Android app deals of the day: Mind Games Pro, Day ...
It Takes Two, BIOMUTANT, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, more ...
PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon lo...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Lovecraft’s Untol...
Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze ...
PDP’s magnetic Xbox Series X/S Charging System hi...
Upcoming Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia collectibles now up to ...
Finally build out your home storage server with TerraMa...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More
Amazon low

Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox Series X/S headset is on sale for only second time at $130

$130 Learn More
25% off

PDP’s magnetic Xbox Series X/S Charging System hits Amazon all-time low at $15 (25% off)

$15 Learn More

Seagate refreshes One Touch USB-C SSD lineup with new designs, 1,030MB/s transfer speeds

Learn More
Reg. $144+

Originally $450 Harman Onyx Studio 4 Speaker with Siri access now $100 in all three colorways

$100 Learn More
Amazon low

Switch to wood pellets while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Grill is $211.50 (All-time low)

$211.50 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle packs, much more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Samsung unveils new flagship 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor with Assistant/Alexa, HDR10, more

Learn More