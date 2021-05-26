FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker to your spring workout routine at $50

Reg. $60 $50

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer matches the third-best Amazon discount to date, saves you $10, and is the lowest price in months. Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 delivers a curved AMOLED display to keep an eye on notifications from your smartphone, as well as other stats. On top of being able to automatically track workouts, you’ll find 15-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, water intake tracking, and the ability to keep tabs on your sleep quality. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Amazfit Band 5 at $32 instead. This alternative delivers much the same fitness tracking functionality in a streamlined design, just while ditching the Samsung branding here and tighter integration with the Galaxy smartphone lineup. It can still handle tagging along on runs and delivers 15-day battery life to match the Fit 2. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

But if neither of these are going to cut it, swing by our fitness tracker guide to lock-in some additional discounts ahead of all of those summer runs. Yesterday, we saw a notable price cut go live on TicWatch’s Pro Wear OS Smartwatch which has landed at a new Amazon all-time low at $130.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 features:

Look and feel your best with the lightweight yet durable Samsung Galaxy Fit2. Easily track your fitness and wellness, day and night, in clear, vivid color. A simple glance at your wrist lets you monitor workouts and sleep patterns. And keep an eye on notifications from a comfortable, stylish fitness tracker that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

