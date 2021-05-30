Let Comfier’s line of personal massage devices melt your stress away starting at $28.50

Comfier (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off its selection of personal massage devices. You’ll find an array of shiatsu and other stress-destroying machines for the whole body, so be sure to check out the whole sale below to find out what’s best for you. Our top pick today is the Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager for $145.19 shipped. Down from the usual $200 rate, this 27% savings is one of the largest we’ve ever tracked, for a new 2021 low price.

The Comfier Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager is a portable seat pad that fits on most any chair or sofa. It offers full 2D and 3D Shiatsu massage for the neck, back, shoulders, hips, and thighs with varying pressure and heat levels. There’s a wide variety of settings and configurations, including an air-compress massage for the lower body. The neck and back pads are removable for easy wash, so you don’t have to stress about how to clean your new relaxation station while you’re using it. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.4 /5 star rating. See below for more.

Other notable massage deals:

For even more ways to enhance your downtime, check out today’s best Kindle eBook deals starting at $2. There’s a huge variety of best-selling titles to choose from, and right now you can score some permanent additions to your portable library at 87% off. More a podcast person? The New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are currently down to just $42.

Comfier Shiatsu Back & Neck Massage Seat features:

This massage chair pad provides relaxing massage on neck, shoulder, back, waist, thighs, effectively alleviate fatigue, stress and soreness. 4 Unique shiatsu massage nodes deliver deep tissue massage on neck and shoulder. Two rotation directions are available. Adjust the massage nodes position to fit specific user demand. The Shiatsu back massager has heating pad that delivers soothing heat to further relax tension muscles. AIR massage on the waist and seat with adjustable 3 intensity levels. The air bags provide cyclical air compression on waist, thighs and hip which apply you a compression massage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!