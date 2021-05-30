FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let Comfier’s line of personal massage devices melt your stress away starting at $28.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsComfier
30% off From $28.50

Comfier (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off its selection of personal massage devices. You’ll find an array of shiatsu and other stress-destroying machines for the whole body, so be sure to check out the whole sale below to find out what’s best for you. Our top pick today is the Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager for $145.19 shipped. Down from the usual $200 rate, this 27% savings is one of the largest we’ve ever tracked, for a new 2021 low price.

The Comfier Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager is a portable seat pad that fits on most any chair or sofa. It offers full 2D and 3D Shiatsu massage for the neck, back, shoulders, hips, and thighs with varying pressure and heat levels. There’s a wide variety of settings and configurations, including an air-compress massage for the lower body. The neck and back pads are removable for easy wash, so you don’t have to stress about how to clean your new relaxation station while you’re using it. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.4 /5 star rating. See below for more.

Other notable massage deals:

For even more ways to enhance your downtime, check out today’s best Kindle eBook deals starting at $2. There’s a huge variety of best-selling titles to choose from, and right now you can score some permanent additions to your portable library at 87% off. More a podcast person? The New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are currently down to just $42.

Comfier Shiatsu Back & Neck Massage Seat features:

This massage chair pad provides relaxing massage on neck, shoulder, back, waist, thighs, effectively alleviate fatigue, stress and soreness. 4 Unique shiatsu massage nodes deliver deep tissue massage on neck and shoulder. Two rotation directions are available. Adjust the massage nodes position to fit specific user demand. The Shiatsu back massager has heating pad that delivers soothing heat to further relax tension muscles. AIR massage on the waist and seat with adjustable 3 intensity levels. The air bags provide cyclical air compression on waist, thighs and hip which apply you a compression massage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Comfier

About the Author

Elgato’s best-selling Cam Link 4K falls to new 20...
Bring-on the BBQ! NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Mea...
Give your child a head-start with 50% off your first Bi...
Samsung’s Curved 4K HDR UHDTVs upgrade movie nigh...
Bring the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones on your nex...
Burst into summer reading with 87% off best-selling Kin...
Amazon launches Echo Memorial Day sale with Alexa speak...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to new Amazon low at $150 ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Give your child a head-start with 50% off your first Bitsbox Kids Coding package, now $15

$15 Learn More

Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging station declutters your Apple setup

Learn More
Save $100

AOC’s UltraWide 34-inch curved monitor plummets to new low at $200 (Save $110)

$200 Learn More

Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal training team you’ve been waiting for

Learn More
Reg. $130

Elgato’s best-selling Cam Link 4K falls to new 2021 low at $105 (Save 20%), more

$105 Learn More
Save 21%

Bring-on the BBQ! NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer falls to $19.50 (Save 21%)

$19.50 Learn More
From $498

Samsung’s Curved 4K HDR UHDTVs upgrade movie night from $498 (Save $102)

$102 off Learn More
Reg. $50

Bring the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones on your next workout at $42

$42 Learn More