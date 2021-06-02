Save up to 33% on Razer’s latest gaming mice, wireless headsets, and more from $41

Amazon offers the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention to return to an Amazon all-time low. As one of Razer’s flagship gaming accessories, its Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed mouse delivers 100-hour battery life alongside a 20,000DPI sensor. The brand’s signature Chroma RGB lighting makes an appearance alongside 11 programmable buttons and extreme low-latency wireless performance. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $41.

Other notable Razer deals:

Then once the peripherals are out of the way, be sure to check out the ongoing price cuts we just spotted on these LG UltraWides and other monitors. With prices starting at $213, there are a few different ways to treat your battlestation while also saving as much as $100. But no matter how you upgrade your setup, the all-new NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is certainly worth a look, as well.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse features:

With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. Wired and Wireless usage modes, HyperSpeed Wireless technology (2.4 GHz dongle),1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use.

