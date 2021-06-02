FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on Razer’s latest gaming mice, wireless headsets, and more from $41

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Save 33% From $41

Amazon offers the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention to return to an Amazon all-time low. As one of Razer’s flagship gaming accessories, its Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed mouse delivers 100-hour battery life alongside a 20,000DPI sensor. The brand’s signature Chroma RGB lighting makes an appearance alongside 11 programmable buttons and extreme low-latency wireless performance. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $41.

Other notable Razer deals:

Then once the peripherals are out of the way, be sure to check out the ongoing price cuts we just spotted on these LG UltraWides and other monitors. With prices starting at $213, there are a few different ways to treat your battlestation while also saving as much as $100. But no matter how you upgrade your setup, the all-new NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is certainly worth a look, as well.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse features:

With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. Wired and Wireless usage modes, HyperSpeed Wireless technology (2.4 GHz dongle),1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Elevate the look of your office with Globe ElectricR...
1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winn...
Never struggle with laces again, Xpand no-tie systems n...
Two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves are you...
Monitor Madness: up to $100 off LG UltraWides, Samsung,...
Here’s how Prime members can claim Battlefield 4 ...
It’s hard to beat Amazon’s MacBook-ready Ur...
Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven doubles as an...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: SteelSeries Rival 5 adds functionality with 9 programmable buttons [Video]

Learn More

It’s only June, but here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Learn More
Reg. $600

LG’s Velvet 128GB 5G smartphone sports a 48MP camera at low of $280 (Reg. $600)

$280 Learn More
24% off

Elevate the look of your office with Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp: $30.50 (All-time low)

$30.50 Learn More
50% off

1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winning sound engineering at just $40

$40 Learn More
40% of

Never struggle with laces again, Xpand no-tie systems now from $6 via Amazon (Up 40% off)

From $6 Learn More
Orig. $549

Dyson’s Pure Cool Connected Tower Fan is a summer must at $370 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

$370 Learn More
New low

Two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves are yours for $15.50 (New low)

$15.50 Learn More