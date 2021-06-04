At $52.50, this NETGEAR modem/router combo ditches monthly fees and pays for itself (52% off)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Combo (C6220) for $52.28 shipped. That’s 52% off what Best Buy is charging, 42% less than what it’s been averaging at Amazon over the last few months, and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re renting a modem from your internet service provider, this deal affordably paves the way for savings each and every month. It works with all major cable providers like Comcast, COX, Spectrum, and many others, but it’s a good idea to confirm compatibility first. Renting a modem often costs somewhere between $10-$15 per month, allowing you to save anywhere from $120-$180 each year. This easily covers the cost of today’s purchase in just a few months or so. It supports up to 200Mb/s connection speeds and the 802.11ac Wi-Fi support tops out at 1200Mb/s throughput between networked devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The router above is outfitted with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. If that isn’t enough for your needs, consider using a smidgen of today’s savings on TP-Link’s Litewave Switch instead. For the price of $13 you will garner five more Gigabit ports. I’ve personally been using this switch for going on a year now. It’s made it a cinch to organize all of the Ethernet-based hubs that keep my smart home up and running.

Speaking of routers and modems, we just published our review of TP-Link’s Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 solution, along with the first discount on it, and even spotted Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $130. And if you’d like to declutter your desk, consider uplifting your over- or on-ear headphones with this transparent acrylic stand at $10 Prime shipped.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem/Router Combo features:

COMPATIBLE WITH ALL MAJOR CABLE INTERNET PROVIDERS: Including certification by Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum. NOT compatible with Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, DSL providers, DirecTV, DISH and any bundled voice service.

BUILT FOR SPEED: Supports cable internet provider plans up to 200 Mbps speed.

FAST WiFi PERFORMANCE: Get up to 1200 square feet wireless coverage and 20 devices connected with AC1200 speed (up to 1200 Mbps).

