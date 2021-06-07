FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let your inner artist soar with 30% off these highly-rated drawing tablets from $21 (2021 low)

-
AmazonMediaGold Box
Save 30% From $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, XP-PEN Technology (98% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is discounting a huge selection of digital drawing tablets starting from $20.99 Prime shipped. Our top pick today is the Deco 01 V2 10-inch Tablet for $49. That saves you 30% off the usual rate to mark a new 2021 low price. Touting a lightweight design with a battery-free stylus, this drawing tablet is perfect for those looking to make a jump into digital art or content creation. It’s designed to register 8,092 levels of pressure and 60-degrees of tilt with eight programmable shortcut keys on the side. Compatible with most major illustration software and computer types, it also comes with a free USB-C adapter to download your work straight to your smartphone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 7,000 artists. See more below.

Other notable drawing tablet deals:

Looking to elevate the atelier a touch? meross’ cozy touch-sensor HomeKit lamp offers a huge array of colors and brightness levels, plus Alexa, Siri, and Assistant support. It’s down to $21 currently, but if you’d rather save a bit for a nicer drawing tablet, then head over to our smart home guide to see what you can snag for even less.

Deco 01 V2 Drawing Tablet features:

XP-PEN Deco01V2 drawing tablet’s expansive tablet is big and brilliant! It comes with a 10 x 6.25 inch working area so you have more space to create and get work done. The PN05 battery-free pen is true-to-life with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, giving it the intelligence to modify, navigate and create with a full pallet of brush and pens. The Deco 01V2 graphics drawing tablet features eight, round, customizable express keys that fit easily to your fingertips. With its blind spot reduction design, you can find the position of your express keys efficiently and the shortcut keys can be programmed to many different software programs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Gold Box

About the Author

Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch...
This black and white leather gaming chair is down to $9...
Classic Stanley gear from $19 for dad: Steel bottles, f...
meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nights...
Dodge pricey AirTag holders: these 4-packs let you clip...
This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortc...
Amazon’s 30% off Bulova watch sale offers timeles...
Get dad a new razor in this Amazon Father’s Day s...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Highly-rated made in the US kids’ Green Toys now up to 60% off with deals from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $19

Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch band (Save 20%)

$15 Learn More
From $9

Disney shop Pixar sale now live from $9: Collectibles, plushy toys, ornaments, and more

Now Live! Learn More
Reg. $319

QNAP’s 2-bay NAS features expandable RAM, PCIe, more at $269, its best price of 2021

$269 Learn More

Best new colognes to gift for Father’s Day 2021

Learn More
1-year low

This black and white leather gaming chair is down to $90 (1-year low, Reg. $109)

$90 Learn More
25% off

Classic Stanley gear from $19 for dad: Steel bottles, food jars, more up to 25% off

From $19 Learn More