Blu-ray + 4K from $14: Tenet, Spider-Man, A Quiet Place Part II, Wizard of Oz, more

Amazon is offering Tenet on 4K Blu-ray for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 or more going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, features an unnamed CIA operative known only as The Protagonist. He’s recruited by a mysterious organization to participate in a global assignment that goes beyond real time. What’s the mission, and can they prevent World War III? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 40,000 happy viewers. Head below for other great Blu-ray deals.

More Blu-ray deals:

Don’t forget that earlier today Apple’s new 80s summer blockbuster movie sale launched. It’s packed with classics that are $10 or less, giving you a budget-friendly way to bolster your digital movie library.

More on Tenet:

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

